Driver accused of raping 12-year-old girl didn’t have TLC license, commission says

BROOKLYN — The driver accused of raping a 12-year-old girl inside of a Brooklyn livery cab was unlicensed and operating illegally, according to a taxi and limousine commission spokesperson.

The TLC statement said Rafael Martinez, 32, accused of raping a 12-year-old girl Monday, “is neither a TLC driver nor representative of our hardworking and authorized licensees. “

It comes as the General Manager of Evelyn Car Service, where Martinez was an independent driver, is speaking out.

She said she helped police track down Martinez after he allegedly raped the young girl.

“I gave them every single information they want and I give them the guy,” she said.

What’s unclear is how Martinez worked as an independent driver without a license.

The general manager told PIX11 his license checked out, and there was no way they could’ve known he would allegedly commit such a heinous crime.

“He worked here for one year,” she said. “I never, ever, ever got complaints from customers.”

The cab dispatch center that has been in the community for 27 years has started getting death threats over the incident.

Some community leaders say the livery cab company should’ve done a background check on the driver.

“The thought process is now ‘who is responsible for vetting these drivers that are providing these vehicles,’” said Tony Herbert, an activist.

Authorities said the girl was put in the livery cab by her parents in Fort Greene at around 5 p.m. Monday to be driven to a relative’s home in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

During that ride, the driver parked the car, entered the rear of the vehicle with the girl and raped her, police said.

Martinez faces charges of rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, menacing and assault.

Anthony DiLorenzo and Corey Crockett contributed.