Death of 4-month-old Brooklyn baby deemed a homicide: NYPD

GRAVESEND, Brooklyn — Police are investigating the death of a Brooklyn infant earlier in December which has since been deemed a homicide, according to the NYPD.

Cops responding to a 911 call to the 4-month-old girl’s home on West Third Street in the Gravesend area found the baby with visible trauma to her head around 4 a.m. on Dec. 12, police said.

EMS responded and rushed the baby to a nearby hospital.

She remained hospitalized until her death four days later on Dec. 16, authorities said.

Officials identified the victim as Madeline Makhnovsky.

The NYPD said Tuesday that her death has been ruled a homicide.

They said no arrests had been made and the investigation was ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

