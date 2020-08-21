Deadly Downtown Brooklyn shooting kicks off another night of gun violence

Scene of a shooting outside a Brooklyn McDonald’s that left a 23-year-old man dead near Downtown Brooklyn Thursday night, Aug. 20, 2020, according to police.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN — One man is dead and three other people were wounded in three separate shootings across Brooklyn overnight, according to police.

A deadly shooting near Downtown Brooklyn kicked off the bloody night.

A reported fistfight in a Brooklyn McDonalds erupted into a gunfight outside near the restaurant around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police said officers responding to a 911 call discovered a 23-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, with gunshot wounds to the shoulder and head, laying on the ground near the corner of Flatbush Avenue and Fulton Street.

EMS took the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

A few hours later a shooting in East Flatbush left two people wounded, authorities said.

According to police, around 1:20 a.m. a man and woman were shot in a possible drive-by on East 49th Street.

The man, 52, was shot in the arm, while the woman, 23, was hit in the shoulder, cops said. They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Hours later, a man was shot around 3:20 a.m. on Sands Street in the Fort Greene neighborhood, police said.

Officials said his injuries were non-life threatening and no arrests have been made.

The overnight shootings are just the latest in a surge in gun violence in the borough. According to NYPD stats, Brooklyn has accounted for nearly half of all shootings in the city so far this year.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).