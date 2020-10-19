Construction worker falls into hole in Brooklyn site: FDNY

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bk construction worker.jpeg

Authorities were called to an area in Brooklyn after a construction worker fell into a hole on Oct. 19, 2020, FDNY officials said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Authorities were called to an area in Brooklyn after a construction worker fell into a hole Monday morning, FDNY officials said.

Fire officials were called to the vicinity of W. 5th Street and Neptune Avenue near Coney Island around 11:30 a.m.

The construction worker was removed from the site and taken to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

The circumstances surrounding the incident was not immediately disclosed.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Driver intentionally runs over woman in Brooklyn: NYPD

Peter Luger shooting: Worker, witness describe scary, chaotic scene

Peter Luger shooting: 2 diners wounded when man opens fire at Brooklyn steakhouse

Brooklyn man arrested in Peter Luger shooting

Hasidic parents say Brooklyn rabbi recruits underage teen brides

Brooklyn buildings go without gas

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss