Coney Island prepares for reopening of amusement parks

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Spring is right around the corner.

Unlike last year, that means the rides at Coney Island are getting ready to run. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said outdoor amusement parks could open at 33% capacity beginning April 9.

At Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park, the Vourderis family is following the science and guidelines from the state.

Masks will be required, as well as reservations. They’re working on a way to sign up for a ride on the Wonder Wheel, which was made for social distancing. It was built during the last pandemic a century ago.

This will be it’s 101st season. They were not able to celebrate the 100th anniversary last year. Because of the pandemic, the parks were closed for all of 2020.

A new roller coaster called the Phoneix is being built at Deno’s. They hope to have that running in 2021 as well.