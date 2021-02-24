Coney Island prepares for reopening of amusement parks

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A Coney Island.png

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — Spring is right around the corner.

Unlike last year, that means the rides at Coney Island are getting ready to run. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said outdoor amusement parks could open at 33% capacity beginning April 9.

At Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park, the Vourderis family is following the science and guidelines from the state.

Masks will be required, as well as reservations. They’re working on a way to sign up for a ride on the Wonder Wheel, which was made for social distancing. It was built during the last pandemic a century ago.

This will be it’s 101st season. They were not able to celebrate the 100th anniversary last year. Because of the pandemic, the parks were closed for all of 2020.

A new roller coaster called the Phoneix is being built at Deno’s. They hope to have that running in 2021 as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Suspected Brooklyn child predator using dogs to lure kids in police custody, sources say

Ceiling collapse creates chaos for Brooklyn mom

Brooklyn child predator: Man using his dogs to lure kids, police say

Safe Streets advocates rally in Brooklyn following hit-and-run death of teacher

BAM's DanceAfrica festival goes virtual for another year

East Flatbush fire: 1 dead, 7 hurt in Brooklyn blaze, FDNY says

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss