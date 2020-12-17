City’s sanitation team does the heavy lifting in Brooklyn, rest of tri-state

GOWANUS, Brooklyn — After yesterday’s nor’easter, the dig-out was on around the city today.

Some spots around the five boroughs got more than 10 inches of snow, but the department of sanitation was up to the challenge.

Trucks were deployed across the city, keeping streets clear, and now, it’s asphalt on almost every block.

Now, the challenge will be preventing the streets from icing over as some of the snow starts to melt. That’s why you’ll see plenty of salt around, spread by sanitation trucks handling a sort-of Phase 2 of the storm.

It became likely the biggest headache, clearing away the heavy snow left behind. Otherwise, snow totals were mostly manageable and power outages Thursday night are limited.

“I think they did a really good job,” one Brooklynite said of the sanitation crews managing road conditions. “I usually go upstate a lot, so this is nothing compared to what we get up there, but yeah they did a good job, I think they did fine.”

If you’re heading out tomorrow, including back to soon-to-be open schools, experts remind you to leave yourself plenty of time on the morning commute. With temperatures staying cold overnight, there are sure to be slick spots.

