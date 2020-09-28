Child dies after being struck by armored truck in Brooklyn: officials

A child was struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, according to an FDNY spokesperson.

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn — A 7-year-old girl has died after being struck by an armored truck in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, according to authorities

FDNY officials said they received the call just before 4:10 p.m. Monday. It happened in Brooklyn’s Bath Beach area.

Sama Ali, 7, was crossing Bath Avenue when she was hit by an armored truck, an NYPD spokesperson said.

The driver of the truck was turning left onto Bath Avenue from Bay 23rd Street.

Ali was struck in the crosswalk. It is believed she was with her mother.

She was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m., police said.

NYPD has cleared the scene of the fatal crash.

Investigators with the highway patrol division are reviewing the details and evidence gathered at the scene.

Neighbors told PIX11 Monday the stretch of Bath Avenue has concerned them for years. They said the bike lanes on both sides of the street are often used for double parking.

The driver of the armored truck remained at the scene.

As of Monday night, there had been no charges.