Celebrating Fat Tuesday, Paczki Day at Peter Pan Donut and Pastry Shop in Brooklyn

Brooklyn

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — New Yorkers kicked off Fat Tuesday with some sweet indulgences, including the ever so tasty Paczki.

In Polish culture, Paczki Day is a once-a-year event celebrated on Fat Tuesday, the day before Ash Wednesday.

In honor of Paczki Day, Peter Pan Donut and Pastry Shop in Greenpoint offered all kinds of pastries, from raspberry jam with glaze to custard with chocolate on top.

Peter Pan bakery was established over 62 years ago in what was a predominantly Polish neighborhood at the time.

