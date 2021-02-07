Cat ‘targeted and killed’ by 2 pit bulls, owners in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The NYPD’s Animal Cruelty Squad zeroed in on two people of interest amid an investigation into the “targeted,” intentional death of a feral cat killed by two pit bulls in Brooklyn, Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said Sunday.

The cat named Tuxedo was horrifically mauled to death by the dogs, who were egged on by their owners, at NYCHA’s Breukelen Houses in January, The New York Post reported.

The incident was reported to the NYPD and an investigation was launched. However, some residents of the complex who were upset by the gruesome act complained police weren’t doing enough to hold the owners of the dogs responsible, according to The Post.

Harrison said Tuxedo was “intentionally targeted and killed by the owners of two pit bulls.” But he did not identify the people of interest in the case.

Charges have not been filed.

There have been a lot of questions about the status of the investigation into Tuxedo, a community feral cat, that was intentionally targeted and killed by the owners of two pit bulls. Our Animal Cruelty Squad is investigating this case and currently has two persons of interest. pic.twitter.com/B5QHBKKFWN — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) February 7, 2021