Car hits, seriously injures 4-year-old, adult in Brooklyn: NYPD

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
child struck prospect park brooklyn

A 4-year-old boy and an adult were struck by a vehicle in Prospect Park, Brooklyn on Jan. 2, 2020, police said.

PROSPECT PARK — A vehicle struck and seriously injured a 4-year-old boy in Brooklyn Saturday night, police said Sunday.

Officers were called to the intersection of Ocean and Parkside avenues in Prospect Park around 9 p.m.

The child and a 39-year-old man were hit, and both were taken to the hospital, authorities said.

The child was listed with serious injuries but in stable condition, according to police. The man suffered minor injuries.

It’s unclear if the two victims are related.

The 60-year-old driver remained at the scene and no criminality is suspected, police said.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

NY congresswomen rally with Brooklyn’s Asian American community

Coney Island amusement parks reopen after over a year closed

Luna Park reopens at Coney Island

Brooklyn Cyclones gear up for 20th anniversary season

Brooklyn man arrested for 3 anti-Asian hate crime attacks: NYPD

90 drug convictions vacated based on the work of disgraced former NYPD detective

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss