Brooklyn senior assistant district attorney fatally struck by a bus in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A 35-year-old senior assistant district attorney was fatally struck by a charter bus in Brooklyn on Monday morning, officials said.

Sarah Pitts, an avid cyclist, was killed in Williamsburg, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

“She was a brilliant and compassionate lawyer dedicated to seeking justice,” Gonzalez said. “We are overwhelmed by this loss.”

Pitts began working in the office in 2018 with the Appeals Bureau and then worked with the Post-Conviction Justice Bureau, Gonzalez said. When the coronavirus pandemic began, she volunteered to keep going into the office so she could help with work that couldn’t be done remotely.

“She was a kind and generous co-worker who will be greatly missed,” Gonzalez said.