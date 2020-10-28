Brooklyn protests turn destructive in wake of Philly police shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN — Protests turned to destruction in Brooklyn overnight as unrest over Monday’s police shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr. in Philadelphia boiled over.

The NYPD mobilized and made mass arrests after violence and vandals leaving a trail of shattered glass and spray paint across Atlantic Avenue and Boerum Place to Livingston Street.

Fires were set in the streets, windows of businesses and banks were smashed and the NYPD said multiple police vehicles were vandalized across the borough.

Video shows police trying to stop a driver who witnesses said fueled the unrest, she speeds off, driving through a group of cops.

Police said the incident left one officer with minor injuries to his arm and leg. The NYPD are still searching for that driver Wednesday.

At least 30 arrests were made amid the overnight unrest, police said.

Brooklyn’s 84th Precinct tweeted Wednesday morning asking that any residents with vehicle or property damage contact them to document it.

Please be advised, last night we had numerous locations and vehicles that were damaged during a protest. If your vehicle or property was damaged, please call us and our officers will respond to document it



If you have any info regarding this please call 800-577-TIPS or @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/SI29wuFrrY — NYPD 84th Precinct (@NYPD84Pct) October 28, 2020

Police in Philadelphia said 27-year-old Wallace was wielding a knife and ignored orders to drop the weapon before officers fired shots Monday afternoon, killing him. The incident was caught on cellphone videos that spread across social media.

The lawyer for Wallace’s family said Tuesday that the family had called for an ambulance to get him help with a mental health crisis, not for police intervention.

Philadelphia saw a second night of arrests and reports of theft and destruction overnight.

A White House statement asserted that the unrest was another consequence of what it called “Liberal Democrats’ war against the police.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.