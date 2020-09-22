Brooklyn Municipal Building to be renamed after Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The Brooklyn Municipal Building will be renamed after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

BROOKLYN — The Brooklyn Municipal Building will be renamed after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday.

Ginsburg was born in Brooklyn in 1933 and grew up in Flatbush.

“What an extraordinary opportunity to say to the people of Brooklyn, ‘Here’s one of your own who changed the world. Here’s someone of, by and for Brooklyn and this city who did the greatest things on the world stage,'” de Blasio said.

Ginsburg, 87, died on Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

The late justice is also being honored with a statue in the borough. Gov. Andrew Cuomo is convening a commission to make recommendations on the design and location of the memorial.

This story comprises reporting from The Associated Press.