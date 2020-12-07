Brooklyn lawyer charged in scheme to defraud homeowners out of their deeds, DA says

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKLYN — Suspended lawyer Sanford Solny turned himself to face fraud charges in Brooklyn after the district attorney’s office said he stole the deeds for 8 homes worth a combined $8 million.

In an interview with PIX11, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez condemned the crimes Solny is alleged of.

“This is despicable,” Gonzalez said. “Stealing someone’s home is among the worst things you can ever do to a person.”

Gonzalez said Solny used “very complicated tricks to get the trust of unsuspecting homeowners.”

Solny allegedly convinced homeowners in danger of losing their homes into signing over their deeds to him.

The DA’s office said the homeowners thought Solny would help them negotiate a short sale, but instead, he kept the properties for himself, even collecting $600,000 in rent from tenants of those stolen properties since 2012.

“He would give the homeowner anywhere between $1,000 and $18,000 to transfer the house, they took incredible losses,” Gonzalez said.

The properties Solny is accused of stealing are located in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Flatbush, East New York and Cypress Hills.

Solny entered a plea of not guilty in court. His attorney Michael Farkas said in an interview with PIX11, the new case in Brooklyn overlaps with a fraud case in Queens that Solny already resolved.

“We are really struggling to understand how any of the allegations are different from the first prosecution that he faced,” Farkas said.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

5 people shot during fight in Brooklyn: NYPD

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

Eric Adams talks Brooklyn tributes to local COVID-19 victims

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn

Search for Brooklyn murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers: police

Search on for missing Brooklyn woman

More Brooklyn

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Frigid night ahead as gusty winds continue

Another taste of winter on the way

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement