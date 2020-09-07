Brooklyn karaoke bar with over 280 people inside shut down over COVID-19 violations

Brooklyn

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
  • bk karaoke bar shut down.jpg
    Legend KTV in Borough Park, Brooklyn was shut down after NYC Sheriffs said over 280 people were inside the venue, violating the city's COVID-19 orders.
  • bk karaoke bar.jpg
    Legend KTV in Borough Park, Brooklyn was shut down after NYC Sheriffs said over 280 people were inside the venue, violating the city's COVID-19 orders.
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — An karaoke bar in Brooklyn with over 280 people inside was shut down over COVID-19 violations early Sunday, the New York City Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities shut down Legend KTV karaoke bar in Borough Park around 2 a.m.

About 281 people were inside the location, which exceeded Department of Building occupancy and had a vacate order from 2018, the NYC Sheriff said.

The location’s liquor license was also revoked in 2019.

The venue had windowless, private party rooms with 25 to 30 people inside, according to a law enforcement source.

Inside one of the rooms was a young child who was running back and forth between tables, according to the source.

While 281 people were inside, authorities believe there were likely more people as about 40 dispersed when the Sheriff’s Office arrived, the source said.

At least six people were arrested for offenses, including child endangerment, authorities said.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Brooklyn butcher Cara Nicoletti breaking barriers in the meat industry

5 people shot during fight in Brooklyn: NYPD

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

Eric Adams talks Brooklyn tributes to local COVID-19 victims

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn

Search for Brooklyn murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers: police

More Brooklyn

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday

Friday Eve Forecast