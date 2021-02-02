Brooklyn home linked to abolitionist movement gets historical landmark status

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — A Brooklyn home with ties to the abolitionist movement was designated a historical landmark on Tuesday, effectively preserving an important piece of African American history in New York City.

The Landmarks Preservation Commission’s vote in favor of landmark status for 227 Duffield St. in Downtown Brooklyn ends a 16-year-long battle to stop a developer from turning the building into luxury condominiums.

Built between 1847 and 1850, the modest brick building was the home of Harriet and Thomas Truesdell, key figures in the abolitionist movement. The home may have been a stop in the Underground Railroad to help runaway slaves in the 1850s.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a longtime advocate for preserving 227 Duffield St., applauded the LPC’s decision on Tuesday, which also coincided with Black History Month.

“Brooklyn’s 227 Abolitionist Place, formerly Duffield Street, represents one of the most important ties that New York has to our abolitionist roots — roots that every Black New Yorker is proud of. During this time of national reckoning over the legacy of slavery and continued injustice faced by Black communities, maintaining that piece of history is critical in remembering how far we’ve come, and how far we still must go,” James said in a statement. “Since my time in the City Council, I have fought for the protection of this important site, and now, I am immensely proud that during Black History Month, we can finally say it’s here to stay. This piece of Black New York history will be forever safeguarded so that future generations may know its story.”

