Brooklyn Halloween party with nearly 400 people busted by deputy sheriffs

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — New York City deputy sheriffs broke up a Halloween party with nearly 400 people packed inside a Brooklyn warehouse early Saturday morning, officials said.

The bust happened around 1 a.m. at 23 Meadow St. in East Williamsburg, according to the NYC Sheriff’s Office.

Photos from the scene show hundreds of people, many of whom were not wearing masks, packed shoulder-to-shoulder inside the warehouse.

Deputy sheriffs issued multiple misdemeanors related to administrative code, health code and alcoholic beverage control laws to nine organizers of the party.

City officials have urged residents to avoid large gatherings and follow social distancing rules this Halloween weekend as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the state and country.

