Brooklyn group providing safe walks home from subway stations in response to neighborhood violence

BROOKLYN — After a slew of recent attacks on women at a local subway station, a Brooklyn man started a community group on Instagram that walks people to and from subway stops.

Just over two weeks ago, four women were attacked at an East Williamsburg subway station. The stories shared by these women moved Peter Kerre into action.

“I saw her picture and her face was bruised and I was so mad. I have a sister in the neighborhood too and she works at night. This hits close to home,” said Kerre.

So Kerre started an Instagram page called Safe Walks NYC. It’s exactly that: an initiative offering anyone who messages the group on Instagram a safe walk home from the subway.

Kerre said the response has been extraordinary. In just two weeks, more than 170 people volunteered and most of the volunteers are women. He hopes his team of volunteers in Brooklyn inspires others across the city to start something similar.

Kerre, who’s involved in the Black Lives Matter movement and is the founder of Street Riders NYC, is no stranger to community organizing and activism.