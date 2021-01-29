Brooklyn DA dismisses hundreds of prostitution cases with plans to drop hundreds more

Then-Chief Assistant Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez speaks at late DA Ken Thompson’s funeral. Gonzalez will fill Thompson’s position until the next election for DA. (PIX11 News)

NEW YORK — In a sweeping move announced Friday, the Brooklyn District Attorney is dismissing all of the office’s outstanding prostitution-related warrants, with plans to drop more than total 1,000 cases, his team said in a statement.

The office no longer prosecutes charges of prostitution and loitering for the purposes of prostitution, and instead refers those individuals to services that could be of help — including counseling; medical assistance and checkups; educational services; housing assistance; mental health or substance abuse screening and therapy; and legal assistance with immigration, children’s services or family court issues.

“Vacating these warrants and dismissing these cases is consistent with my view that those who engage in these activities need to be offered assistance, not criminally prosecuted,” Gonzalez said.

The first batch of 262 warrants dating back to 2012 have been vacated and their underlying cases were dismissed, the office said; older cases are planned for dismissal at a future date.

These individuals would have been subject to a mandatory arrest if they were to come into contact with law enforcement.

Gonzalez said one of the reasons his office made the decision is to protect the safety of potential sex workers.

“I decided to take this action for several reasons: first and most obviously, it doesn’t make sense for someone to have an outstanding warrant for something we no longer prosecute,” Gonzalez said. “But beyond that, these warrants have powerful negative consequences for the individual, and they undermine public safety. Because someone with an open warrant is subject to arrest at any time, those engaged in the selling of sex are more likely to be driven underground and be less likely to report abuse or other crimes, which makes both them and others less safe.

Plus, he said, an outstanding warrant could show up in a background check and prohibit someone from moving into a stable apartment or new job, and therefore limit them from moving “on from their past to a more stable and less dangerous way of life.”

In addition to the 262 dismissed warrants, another 850 or so that date back from 2011 to the 1970s are expected to be dismissed as soon as possible; these warrants are archived, the office said, and due to COVID-19 pandemic protocols, cannot be accessed.

Any arrests on those warrants will also not be prosecuted, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez also called on legislators to repeal the loitering for purposes of prostitution law and expunge the records of the more than 25,000 convictions for the two offenses dating back to 1975.

The repeal is currently pending in the state legislature.