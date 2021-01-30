Brooklyn DA calls gun buyback ‘tremendous success’

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Bethesda Healing Center in Brooklyn’s Brownsville held a gun buyback event Saturday.

The building has been a place where many in the community have come to mourn the loss of loved ones to gun violence. On Saturday, 48 illegal weapons were surrendered.

“It’s frightening how many guns people have in their homes,” Latrice Walker, a state assemblywoman from Brownsville told PIX11 News.

This fight is personal for her. The politician lost her older brother Mark to gun violence. He was shot by his friend with an illegal handgun decades ago.

That senseless killing changed the course of her life.

“It was a huge loss to my family,” Walker said. “I’ve carried that loss throughout law school, throughout my tenure as a member of the New York State Assembly which is why I fight so hard on the corrections committee, the codes committee and the judiciary committee.”

Walker was joined by New York Attorney General Letitia James, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez and other local leaders to display the 14 handguns, 26 long guns, five antique guns and three assault weapons turned in to the center Saturday in exchange for iPads and gift cards, no questions asked.

“If it’s just one gun, it’s one gun off the streets, one gun that can result in carnage, one gun that can result in the deaths of multiple individuals,” said Attorney General James. “I’m really not focused on the number, I’m really focused on the fact that we are able to recover guns and we’re going to keep this community safe.”

To some, just 48 illegal guns may not seem like much to be surrendered in a gun buyback, but to those in law enforcement, taking these guns off the street means a number of lives saved.

“We’ve seen recently, a number of people, children shot with guns in their homes. Getting these guns off the street are important for public safety. Four dozen fewer guns on the streets of Brownsville, Brooklyn is a tremendous success,” said District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

There are monthly gun buybacks across Brooklyn. The next one in Brownsville is expected in early spring.