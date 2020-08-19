Brooklyn DA announces new Gun Violence Suppression Bureau

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN — The Brooklyn District Attorney launched a new Gun Violence Suppression Bureau Wednesday amid an ongoing uptick in shootings.

The unit, headed by Chief Patrick O’Connor, will work closely with law enforcement agencies to collect the evidence needed for successful prosecutions, reduce gun recidivism and train assistants who are assigned to firearm cases, Brooklyn DA Eric Gonzalez said.

“With the recent and worrisome spike in gun violence, we must innovate and strengthen our response to all cases against those who carry lethal weapons on our streets,” Gonzalez said. “The new Gun Violence Suppression Bureau will provide a laser-like focus of our resources and expertise in targeting the small number of individuals who are responsible for most of the gun violence in our community.”

There were 56 shooting incidents in Brooklyn North in the 28-day period ending Aug. 16 compared to 24 in the same period in 2019, according to NYPD data. In Brooklyn South, there were 35 shooting incidents compared to eight in the same period in 2019.

