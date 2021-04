BROOKLYN — Food is probably the one thing that people love to debate and talk about in the city.

Ask about someone’s favorite places and you’ll hear a story.

A Brooklyn couple is sharing some of their top locations and encouraging people to do the same.

Sabrina and Giuseppe Falanga have a popular Instagram page called “Brooklynbitess.”

The started a monthly giveaway and gift cards from Brooklyn and restaurants in the surrounding area are awarded as prizes.