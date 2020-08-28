Brooklyn community leaders plan a day of peace

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN — Brooklyn Rapper Fivio Foreign says he knows gun violence first hand after the shooting death of his friend and fellow Rapper Pop Smoke.

“I keep telling people there is another way.”

Parents may not be familiar with Fivio’s music but young adults and teenagers know it well, as he has millions of fans and follower on social media. The rapper is now using his voice to speak directly to those affected the most by gun violence.

“You don’t have to do what I did, I want your kids to do better,” he said.

PIX11 News was invited to be the only camera inside a meeting with elected officials, community leaders, the NYPD and the rapper as they planned a day of peace as well as a day to stop police brutality.

The idea came about after a call from Fivio to Bishop Lamor Whitehead to get the ball rolling. Whitehead said

“He wanted to do the right thing, be a role model and send a message to the future generation,” said Whitehead.

The bishop then turned to NYPD Chief Jeffrey Maddrey and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams to pull the pieces together for a day of peace during Jouvert, the Caribbean festival. The festival is plagued by gun violence.

“The timing is important it’s us saying it’s time to stop the violence, stop police brutality… that black lives matter,” Adams said.

Adams said a seat at the table is key to get through to the community, to silence guns and get police officers on board as well. Chief Jeffrey Maddrey agreed.

“There is so much going on we are in a pandemic and seeing police incidents and shootings it’s just really bad,” he said.

As the men discuss what’s been plaguing Black and Brown communities, Whitehead is still feeling the affects of losing his father. Arthur Miller died at the hands of the NYPD 42 years ago.

“He was beaten and chocked by 16 NYPD officers,” Whitehead said.

That incident changed the bishop’s life and now he hopes his voice can change the next generation.

“Put the guns down no violence we are calling on all gang members, clergy, everyone to come out and walk with us on Sunday, Sept. 6”. Whitehead said.

For more information on the Walk go to this link and download this app.