Brooklyn cab driver grazed in neck by bullet during attempted robbery: police

Scene in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn after a 62-year-old livery cab driver was grazed in the neck by a bullet during an attempted robbery, according to police.

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A livery cab driver was shot during an attempted robbery late Thursday night in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

According to police, the incident happened around midnight near the intersection of Varet and Bogart streets in the East Williamsburg area.

The 62-year-old cab driver had the back of his neck grazed by a bullet when a man trying to rob him opened fire, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

Police said no property was taken.

Authorities have not released a full description of the man they are looking for.

