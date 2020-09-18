Brooklyn cab driver grazed in neck by bullet during attempted robbery: police

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Brooklyn livery cab driver shot in Brooklyn

Scene in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn after a 62-year-old livery cab driver was grazed in the neck by a bullet during an attempted robbery, according to police.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A livery cab driver was shot during an attempted robbery late Thursday night in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

According to police, the incident happened around midnight near the intersection of Varet and Bogart streets in the East Williamsburg area.

The 62-year-old cab driver had the back of his neck grazed by a bullet when a man trying to rob him opened fire, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

Police said no property was taken.

Authorities have not released a full description of the man they are looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

NY vaccine eligibility expands to 30+, all incarcerated individuals

Man caught on video beating, choking Asian man in subway scuffle

Queens community rallies to stop Asian hate

Paralyzed Brooklyn man lobbies governor to end solitary confinement

Brooklyn mom fights for hot water

Brooklyn butcher Cara Nicoletti breaking barriers in the meat industry

More Brooklyn

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Spring storms Wednesday before a cool down

NY lawmakers pass bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Man arrested for brutal attack on Asian woman in Midtown Manhattan

CDC warns of possible 4th wave

New Jersey becomes latest state to offer early in-person voting

New York gets go-ahead on plan to charge congestion tolls

Senators approve recreational marijuana bill

Lomo Truck serving up Peruvian food in NJ

Community shocked after man violently attacks Asian woman in Midtown