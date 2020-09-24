Brooklyn borough president weighs in on COVID clusters, Breonna Taylor protests, Ruth Bader Ginsburg

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN — As growing concerns continue over a growing cluster COVID-19 cases in Brooklyn, Borough President Eric Adams expressed his concern after he saw about 80% of people not wearing masks while he was walking around the borough.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and health officials previously noted about 20% of citywide cases were among the growing clusters in Brooklyn and Queens.

Adams told PIX11 he talked to several people, and many gave excuses about their lack of masks, including forgetting it at home. “The only excuse to wearing it is it’ll save lives,” he said.

When asked if fines should be enforced or if a lockdown should be imposed to fight the spread, the Brooklyn borough president noted schools will be shut down if the positivity rate goes above 3% and said the city should find a way to give fines correctly, if needed.

Adams also expressed his thoughts on the decision in the Breonna Taylor case and said he thinks all officers should be charged in her death. He also commended all protesters for exercising their rights. He also talked about the borough honoring Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg by renaming the Brooklyn Municipal building for her, adding that although he was disappointed it took City Hall “such a long time to get it done,” he’s glad it’s finally happening.

