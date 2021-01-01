Brooklyn art project offers hope, inspiration for 2021

PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn — It is a wall filled with hope and dreams that 2021 will be so much better than the year that just ended.

“My message is more God, more money, plus exercise and less lackadaisical,” Anthony Williams, an actor and Park Slope resident, told PIX11 News.

The project is called “Dear 2021.” On the corner of President Street and Fifth Avenue, passersby are encouraged to take a moment and write a message to the new year on a tag and hang it on the fence of the community garden.

This Park Slope art installation was inspired by the Baltimore Lost and Found outdoor art exhibit.

Brooklyn artist Caty Bartholomew thought it would be a great idea to bring it here.

“I think it is a great time to look forward with hope and just think about of our intentions for the future,” she said. “And I think this is great because we can read what our neighbors’ hopes and dreams are for 2021.”

This art project is in collaboration with the Park Slope Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District which, like so many other neighbirhoods across the city, has businesses close because of the pandemic.

“We have lost 32 businesses but we have gained 37 new ones,” Mark Caserta, the executive director of Park Slope Fifth Avenue BID said. “My message is to shop local and support local businesses in your community.”

“One of the messages said let’s hope 2021 is better than 2020,” Lynn Kaplan, president street resident, told PIX11 News. “But as someone said, ‘that’s a low bar,’” she added.

So many messages of hope for 2021 including “hug fest,” “please make it filled with fun, friends and family,” and “please bring back the infectious energy of New York,” among many others.

“2020 was good… but 2021 will be better,” 6-year-old Miles Flatow said.

Another of the tags reads “bring back dancing in the streets.”

These tags are all waterproof and snowproof, so hopefully they can withstand whatever we’ll be facing in the coming months and still be here well into 2021.