Boy, 4, struck by minivan in Brooklyn, hospitalized: NYPD

GERRITSEN BEACH, Brooklyn — A 4-year-old boy was struck by a minivan on a Brooklyn street Sunday evening, officials said.

It happened at around 6:10 p.m. at Gerritsen Avenue and Seba Avenue in Gerritsen Beach, authorities said.

According to police, the boy was riding a scooter mid-block when he was struck by a minivan, driven by a 58-year-old man, heading south on Gerristen Avenue.

The boy was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The driver remained on the scene and no criminality is expected as of early Monday, police said.

Authorities said the investigation was ongoing.