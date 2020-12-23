Bicyclist struck, killed by MTA bus in Williamsburg, NYPD says

A cyclist was hit by an MTA bus and died at a local hospital, police said, Dec. 23, 2020.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A bicyclist was struck by an MTA bus and killed in Williamsburg Wednesday, according to police.

Authorities said it happened on Graham Avenue near Metropolitan Avenue around 7:30 p.m.

The bicyclist, later identified as Adrian Coyotl de Los Santos, 33, was found on the roadway with trauma to his leg and torso.

He died at a local hospital, according to police.

The bus driver, 50, stayed on the scene, police said.

Investigation determined Coyotl de Los Santos operated a pedal-assist E-Bike, north on Graham Avenue, just north of Metropolitan Avenue, along with an MTA Bus, operated by a 50-year-old male, traveling in the same direction.

In the course of travel, the bicyclist collided with the side of the bus, for unknown reasons.

There were to passengers on the bus, and no injuries were reported to the passengers or the driver.

There are no charges at this time.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect the bicyclist’s correct age. Police initially said he was 23.