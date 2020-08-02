Basket on elevated subway line designed to protect pedestrians from debris falls in Brooklyn

A man wearing a mask walks beneath elevated subway tracks that cast a pattern of light on a Brooklyn street during the coronavirus pandemic, Monday, April 6, 2020 in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CYRPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn — A basket installed on an elevated subway line to protect pedestrians from falling debris fell in Brooklyn on Sunday morning, officials said.

The basket fell at Alabama Avenue and Fulton Street under the elevated J/Z tracks while crews did maintenance work around 11:45 a.m., officials said. A person was taken to a hospital for treatment from the location, according to the FDNY.

“This is unacceptable and we are concerned for the person who may have been struck,” MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan said. “We are investigating this isolated incident and undertaking a thorough review of procedures to ensure it never happens again.”

In 2019, the MTA planned to spend millions on protective netting after several people were struck by falling debris. Then NYC Transit President Andy Byford said it was critical for the safety of New Yorkers.

“We are encouraged by the possible viability and off-the-shelf availability of this netting to provide peace of mind to those who traverse streets below our tracks, and will continue our rigorous inspections of these structures, which are often struck by vehicles and exposed to highly varying conditions year-round that can speed deterioration,” Byford said at the time.

