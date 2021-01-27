Barge carrying toxic sediment sinks at Brooklyn Superfund site

The Gowanus Canal, which is a designated federal Superfund site, sits in the Gowanus neighborhood in Brooklyn on March 21, 2017 in New York City.

BROOKLYN — The Environmental Protection Agency launched an investigation after a barge carrying toxic sludge from Brooklyn’s Gowanus Canal Superfund site sank back into the water Monday.

The EPA says the barge carrying dredged material was moored in nearby Gowanus Bay when it sank.

Dredging was halted to allow contractor Cashman Dredging to secure the sunken boat.

The EPA is investigating the sinking of the barge to determine the cause and whether toxic sediment was released into the water.

The Gowanus Canal was an industrial dumping ground during much of the 19th and 20th centuries. It was declared a Superfund site in 2010.