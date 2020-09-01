Barclays Center to be polling place, but is NYC ready for general election?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN — A new and iconic polling place will welcome voters both for Election Day Nov. 3 and early voting beginning Oct. 24

The Barclays Center, home of the NBA’s Nets, will become a voting location.

“It’s critical we come out here just the same way we come out to see Beyonce or Janet Jackson,” said Councilwoman Laurie Cumbo who represents the district that includes the arena.

The area around Barclays became an epicenters for Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd. Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said this was the next logical step in bringing change following the marches.

The Nets are also encouraging their employees to become poll workers by offering full paid days off to those who volunteer to work at polling locations.

Using NBA facilities and resources in the upcoming election was a key demand of NBA players when they boycotted games last week after the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Madison Square Garden, home to the Knicks, will also be used.

New York City Board of Election head Michael Ryan said actually using the Barclays was something they’d had in the works for months.

However, New York City’s recent issues during the June Primary were less about the availability of polling places and more about the disenfranchisement of voters.

Tens of thousands of absentee ballots were not sent in time. More than 80,000 absentee ballots were tossed in June because of issues with signatures or postmarks.

However, when PIX 11 attempted to ask Ryan at the Barclays Center about the changes being made to fix this ahead of November, he walked inside the area, ignoring us. We were intercepted by a press person who told us to send her all questions. Questions were sent to her cell phone via text message

The questions were as follows:

Why not use the Barclays Center as a well-spaced place to count votes, with counting having moved slowly following the Primary in part because of COVID?

Is the Election Board on schedule to send and receive ballots sooner than in June? This action was enabled by recent legislature passed by state lawmakers.

Will the Election Board make the signature line of absentee ballots more noticeable? Perhaps using a big red ‘X’?

Apparently Ryan was not able to avoid Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who was part of Tuesday’s announcement, and did stop for questions with PIX 11.

“That was part of the conversation we had to the side,” Adams said. “[We discussed] dealing with the re-adjustment with COVID-19, making sure we get the ballots out and we can count them. He [Ryan] said he’s building the infrastructure to make that happen.”

In New York City, early voting locations are assigned based on where you live. They also act as drop box sites for absentee ballots.

In NYC find your polling place, request an absentee ballot or become a poll worker here.

Outside of NYC, look here.

