Driver killed when out-of-control SUV crashes into his minivan in Brooklyn: police

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A man was killed when an out-of-control vehicle struck his vehicle on a Brooklyn street early Wednesday, the NYPD said.

According to police, the call came in around 1:10 a.m. for a crash involving multiple vehicles on Grand Street, near Manhattan Avenue, in the Williamsburg section of the borough.

Responding officers found the 26-year-old victim unconscious and unresponsive inside a black Honda Odyssey with severe injuries, police said.

EMS rushed him to a nearby hospital where hew was pronounced dead. Officials identified the victim as Alexander Ulloa-Toribio of Brooklyn.

According to police, further investigation determined a 30-year-old man was driving his white BMW SUV westbound on Grand Street when his right rear tire blew out, causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

The SUV veered across the road into the oncoming eastbound lane and struck the victim’s vehicle, causing the Honda to crash into a tree on the sidewalk, officials said.

The out-of-control SUV also struck another vehicle, a Honda Element. The driver of this third vehicle, a 34-year-old man, refused medical attention, police said.

The driver of the BMW SUV and his 30-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital where they were treated and released, according to the NYPD.

No arrests were made and police said the investigation remained ongoing.