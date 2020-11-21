Arsonists set fire to 5 yellow school buses in Brooklyn: NYPD

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police are looking for two people who lit at least five yellow school buses on fire in East Flatbush, Brooklyn over the span of several weeks.

The most recent incident happened on Thursday, according to police. The two suspects walked up to a school bus parked on Avenue D, near East 45th Street, and lit it on fire before running off, officials said.

The first two buses were targeted just over two hours apart on Nov. 1, according to police. One bus was parked near Albany Avenue and Farragut Road and the other was parked on Avenue D near Schenectady Avenue, officials said.

The suspected arsonists struck again on Nov. 12, lighting two more buses on fire, police said. One bus was parked on East 49th Street and the other was parked on East 45th Street.

All of the buses sustained damage, but no injuries were reported in any of the incidents, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects Friday night.

school bus arson nyc
Police are looking for two people in connection with five arson incidents targeting school buses in Brooklyn.

One suspect is described as a female between 18 and 20 years old who is about 5’8″ tall and 170lbs, police said. The second suspect is a male of about the same age who is around 5’10” and about 200 lbs, according to police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

