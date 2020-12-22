Arrest made in shooting of FedEx driver hit in the back while delivering package in Brooklyn

The NYPD released surveillance video showing the moments before a FedEx worker was shot while delivering a package in Brooklyn on Dec. 7, 2020.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police arrested the alleged gunman in the shooting of a FedEx driver hit in the back as he delivered a package in Brownsville, officials said Tuesday.

The 44-year-old driver was at the Van Dyke Houses on Dumont Avenue when he was attacked on Dec. 7, police said. He was seriously injured in the shooting.

Video shows the suspect standing outside of a door at the Van Dyke Houses. When the FedEx worker exits the building, the suspect follows behind him and raises a handgun to the victim’s back.

Police arrested Javon Johnson, 24, on charges of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

A FedEx spokesperson said the company was cooperating with police on the investigation.

“This was a shocking act of violence,” the spokesperson said. “The safety of our team members is our top priority, and our immediate concern continues to be the well-being of our colleague.”

