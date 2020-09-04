Arrest in fatal shooting of beloved Bed-Stuy church caretaker: police

Photo of Edward “Swain” James, 62, who was fatally shot at a church on Halsey Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant area of Brooklyn on Monday evening, Aug. 31, 2020, according to police.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Officers arrested a man Thursday accused of shooting and killing a beloved Brooklyn man inside the church where he worked, they NYPD said.

According to police, Bronx man Moriyah Lewis, 39, will be charged with murder and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

The arrest comes after 62-year-old Edward “Swain” James, a man well known by many in his neighborhood, was fatally shot Monday evening in a Bedford-Stuyvesant church where he worked as caretaker.

Police said James was shot in the torso inside the vestibule of the Glorious Church of God on Halsey Street, near Marcus Garvey Boulevard.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police confirmed Friday that the suspect and victim knew each other, but it was still unclear how. Authorities said they were not family or coworkers.

Friends and neighbors remembered “Swain” as a man who was always ready to help.

“He was like the mayor of the neighborhood,” said Octavia Kitchen.

He also attended the church where he was fatally shot, PIX11 was told by neighbors.

He was a handyman and a helper at the church and around the neighborhood. They said he also did some work at a local Mexican restaurant.