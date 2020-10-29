Anti-Semitic graffiti found written on Brooklyn juice bar window: police

Police are searching for the man who allegedly wrote anti-Semitic graffiti on a Brooklyn storefront.

BROOKLYN — Police are searching for the man who allegedly wrote an anti-Semitic statement on a Brooklyn storefront early Tuesday.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. at the Very Juice Bar along Avenue P in the neighborhood bordering Gravesend and Midwood.

A man wrote an anti-Semitic bias statement was written on the business’ front window before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Police released an image of the suspect.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

