Anti-Semitic graffiti found written on Brooklyn juice bar window: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROOKLYN — Police are searching for the man who allegedly wrote an anti-Semitic statement on a Brooklyn storefront early Tuesday.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. at the Very Juice Bar along Avenue P in the neighborhood bordering Gravesend and Midwood.

A man wrote an anti-Semitic bias statement was written on the business’ front window before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Police released an image of the suspect.

