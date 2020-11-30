Annual Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge canceled over COVID-19 concerns

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn — New Yorkers looking for an icy dip into the Atlantic Ocean on New Year’s Day will have to wait; organizers canceled the upcoming Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge over coronavirus concerns.

Hundreds usually gather to swim in the frigid water.

Those who braved the waters to welcome 2020 swam in 40-degree temperatures.

The event dates to 1903 and raises money for various charities. Polar bear plunges were also held in such locales as North Beach, Maryland; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; and Perth, Ontario.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

