85-year-old woman victim of attempted sexual assault in laundry room of her home, police say

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — An 85-year-old woman was the victim of an attempted sexual assault Thursday at her home in Bay Ridge, police said Thursday.

Officials said a man tried to sexually assault her in the laundry room of her residence near Marine Avenue and 94th Street.

The woman was taken to a local hospital. Officials did not say if the woman was injured and did not give a condition, but identified her as stable.

New York City Councilman Justin Brannan first said a suspect was apprehended in Manhattan Thursday.

Police arrested 25-year-old Mario Pope, of Brooklyn, later that night.

Pope will now face charges including attempted rape, burglary, sexual abuse, forcible touching and unlawful imprisonment.

The arrest came after police initially said they were questioning a man who matched the suspect’s description.

Correction: The day the suspect was apprehended has been updated.

