79-year-old man dies weeks after being punched to ground in Brooklyn: police

A man sough in connection with the fatal assault of a 79-year-old man on a Brooklyn street on Sept. 13, 2020, according to police.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — UPDATE: Police arrested a Brooklyn man on Dec. 30 for the deadly assault.

Original story:

A Brooklyn man has died over a month after being punched to the ground on a Brooklyn street in September, according to the NYPD.

Police said Tuesday they were still looking for the man caught on video attacking the 79-year-old victim, repeatedly punching him in the face as he laid defenseless on the sidewalk.

The unidentified man approached the victim just before 9 p.m. on Sept. 13 on Hoyt Street in Downtown Brooklyn, right in front of the victim’s apartment building, authorities said.

Surveillance video showed him almost immediately punch the man seen using a cane, causing him to fall to the ground, his head hanging off the sidewalk.

After punching the victim multiple times on the ground, the suspect fled the scene on foot, police said.

The victim, identified by officials as Angel Diaz, was first taken by EMS to one nearby hospital in what police described as “stable” condition.

Officials said Diaz was later moved to another hospital, where he died nearly seven weeks later on Oct. 29. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance images of the man they’re looking for in connection with the deadly attack.

