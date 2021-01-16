78-year-old found dead with cord around neck in Brooklyn NYCHA apartment: officials

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Police are investigating the death of a woman found with a cord wrapped around her neck inside her Brooklyn home on Friday, according to the NYPD.

Officers responding to a 911 call at NYCHA’s Woodson Houses on Powell Street in Brownsville found 78-year-old Juanita Cabarello unconscious and unresponsive just before 7 p.m., according to investigators.

Cabarello was lying on the floor in the hallway of her apartment with a cord around her neck, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The city medical examiner will determine her cause of death.

If Cabarello’s death is ruled a homicide, she will be the third such case in the Woodson Houses complex within the last four years, according to City Council member Inez Barron and state Assembly member Charles Barron. The local leaders say the two previous crimes also remain unsolved.

Now, they’re calling on the city to finish installing security cameras at the NYCHA complex, which provides housing for seniors.

Funding for the purchase, installation and operation of security cameras at the development was secured in 2018, but the project was halted in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the officials.

