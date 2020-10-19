72-year-old woman struck, critically injured in Brooklyn: police

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
pedestrian struck bk.jpeg

Police were on scene after a 72-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn Oct. 19, 2020

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn — A 72-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said.

It happened around 6:10 a.m. in the vicinity of Dekalb and Clinton avenues in the Clinton Hill neighborhood.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The sedan remained on the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately disclosed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Peter Luger shooting: Worker, witness describe scary, chaotic scene

Peter Luger shooting: 2 diners wounded when man opens fire at Brooklyn steakhouse

Brooklyn man arrested in Peter Luger shooting

Hasidic parents say Brooklyn rabbi recruits underage teen brides

Brooklyn buildings go without gas

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss