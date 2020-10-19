72-year-old woman struck, critically injured in Brooklyn: police

Police were on scene after a 72-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn Oct. 19, 2020

CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn — A 72-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was struck by a vehicle in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said.

It happened around 6:10 a.m. in the vicinity of Dekalb and Clinton avenues in the Clinton Hill neighborhood.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The sedan remained on the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately disclosed.