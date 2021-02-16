72-year-old man critically injured in Brooklyn hit-and-run: police

An ambulance and heavy police presence on the scene after a 72-year-old man was struck by a hit-and-run driver in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn on Monday night, Feb. 15, 2021, according to police.

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — Police early Tuesday said they were searching for a driver they believe sped off after striking a 72-year-old man trying to cross a Brooklyn intersection late Monday night.

Authorities said the man was attempting to cross at the intersection of Bay Ridge Parkway and Sixth Avenue, in the Bay Ridge neighborhood, just before 10 p.m. when he was hit by a gray sedan.

The vehicle did not remain on the scene, the NYPD said.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

