67-year-old man assaulted amid dispute in Brooklyn supermarket: police

Surveillance images of a man police are looking for after a 67-year-old man was punched and injured amid a dispute in a ShopRite supermarket in East New York, Brooklyn on Oct. 15, 2020, according to police.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Police are looking for a man they said assaulted another man when a verbal dispute escalated in a Brooklyn supermarket.

According to the NYPD, it all started when the unidentified man brushed up against the victim with a shopping basket in the checkout line at the ShopRite store at the Gateway Center in East New York, just before 11 a.m. back on Oct. 15.

The two men started shouting back and forth before things escalated, police said.

The suspect started punching the other man, authorities said. Surveillance video shows the victim falling to the ground and hitting his head.

The man suffered a broken nose, various lacerations and brain hemorrhaging due to the attack, officials said. He was taken to a local hospital.

His current condition was not immediately known but police said he was “stable.”

