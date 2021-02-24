6-year-old boy fatally struck by school bus in Brooklyn: police

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Police were investigating Wednesday morning after an MTA bus driver found the body of a child in a Brooklyn street who had been fatally struck by a yellow school bus, according to the NYPD.

Police said the full-size school bus stopped just before 8:30 a.m. to pick up a 9-year-old boy near the intersection of Hooper and South Fifth streets in Williamsburg.

The boy’s 6-year-old brother, who was also supposed to board the bus, went into the street as the bus drove off and was struck, officials said at a briefing Wednesday morning.

Minutes later, an MTA bus driver spotted the child lying in the road and called 911, police said.

EMS responded and pronounced the child dead at the scene, according to police. Police later identified the 6-year-old boy as Shimon Fried.

Police said that based on a preliminary investigation, it appeared that the school bus driver was not aware he struck the child. However, police stressed that the investigation was ongoing.

Officers located the school bus driver on his regular route before he could arrive at the school and took him in for questioning, according to authorities.

Police said he was being interviewed by detectives at the local precinct. No arrest had been made, as of Wednesday afternoon.

MTA Bus Company president Craig Cipriano said the agency is cooperating with the police investigation and providing support to the bus driver who found the boy.

“This is a tragedy for all involved and our hearts go out to the child’s family as well as to our colleague driving the B60 bus that came upon the scene and first discovered the horrible aftermath,” Cipriano said in a statement to PIX11.

