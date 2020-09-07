6-year-old among five shot near J’Ouvert celebration in Brooklyn: police

Scene of a shooting in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, that left five people shot, including a 6-year-old boy, police say.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A young boy is among five people wounded when gunfire erupted near a J’Ouvert celebration in Brooklyn in the early hours of Labor Day, according to police.

Authorities said the shooting occurred around 2:50 a.m. Monday in the vicinity of Crown Street and Nostrand Avenue in the Crown Heights area, near an unauthorized party celebrating J’Ouvert.

Three adult men, ages 34, 40 and 46 were hit by bullets, as well as a woman, 47, and her 6-year-old son, police said.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison told PIX11’s Katie Corrado that the mom and son were getting out of a cab when they were shot, the boy being hit in the leg and his mother being struck in the foot.

A neighbor of the victims told PIX11 that the woman was just getting home from work and was going to check on her daughter, who was at the J’Ouvert party near that block, when bullets started flying.

All five victims were rushed to a local hospital with what officials called non-life-threatening injuries.

Footage from the scene shows the moment EMS rushed the young boy to an ambulance after the shooting:

SEE IT: @FDNY and NYPD rush to save a 6 year old among the 5 victims shot near a Jouvert parade overnight in Crown Heights. The festivities were cancelled this year due to COVID but some kept the Labor Day tradition going. Despite more police the violence continued. @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/Or3u9xwVSI — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) September 7, 2020

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan tweeted early Monday that officers arrested two men and recovered two guns, but said the investigation is ongoing and in its early stages.

Harrison said two persons of interest were being questioned at the 71st Precinct and that the shooting appears to possibly be gang related.

Cops could not confirm if the incident was related to J’Ouvert or the nearby unauthorized celebration.

Monday morning around 6 a.m. marks the start of J’Ouvert.

This year’s Carnival celebrations are mostly being held virtually, including the annual West Indian American Day Parade, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).