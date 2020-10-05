6 injured in East New York apartment fire: FDNY

At least six people were hurt after flames ripped through a Brooklyn residential building early Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the FDNY said.

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Six people were injured, including two firefighters, when a fire ripped through a Brooklyn apartment early Monday morning, the FDNY said.

Fire officials said a call came in around 1:13 a.m. for flames on the top floor of a three-story residential building located at 2300 Pitkin Avenue, at the corner of Barbey Street, in the East New York section.

Four civilians were injured and two firefighters were also hurt, the FDNY said. The victims’ conditions and the extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

The fire was officially placed under control at 1:40 a.m., according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation early Monday.