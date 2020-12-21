6 hurt when firetruck crashes into building in Brooklyn: authorities

Brooklyn

Six people were hurt after a firetruck crashed into a building in Brooklyn.

BROOKLYN — Several people were injured when a firetruck crashed into a building in Brooklyn Sunday night, authorities said.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Avenue U and East 4 Street in Gravesend, FDNY officials said.

An FDNY apparatus was responding to reports of a structural fire in Bay Parkway when it struck a vehicle, according to authorities.

The apparatus then struck a closed commercial building, police said.

One civilian and five firefighters were taken to the hospital for their non-serious injuries, authorities said.

The building remained structurally sound, police said.

Footage from Citizen App shows the firetruck on the sidewalk with the front of the vehicle inside a store and a Mercedes with back and frontal damage.

