6 hurt when firetruck crashes into building in Brooklyn: authorities

BROOKLYN — Several people were injured when a firetruck crashed into a building in Brooklyn Sunday night, authorities said.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Avenue U and East 4 Street in Gravesend, FDNY officials said.
An FDNY apparatus was responding to reports of a structural fire in Bay Parkway when it struck a vehicle, according to authorities.
The apparatus then struck a closed commercial building, police said.
One civilian and five firefighters were taken to the hospital for their non-serious injuries, authorities said.
The building remained structurally sound, police said.
Footage from Citizen App shows the firetruck on the sidewalk with the front of the vehicle inside a store and a Mercedes with back and frontal damage.