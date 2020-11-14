51-year-old man fatally shot in Brooklyn: police

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A 51-year-old man was fatally shot in Brooklyn Saturday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 10 a.m. Police were called to the scene of a male shot near Utica Avenue and Rutland Road.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his head. EMS responded to the scene and pronounced him dead.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.

