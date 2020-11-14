51-year-old man fatally shot in Brooklyn: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A 51-year-old man was fatally shot in Brooklyn Saturday morning, police said.

The incident took place around 10 a.m. Police were called to the scene of a male shot near Utica Avenue and Rutland Road.

Officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to his head. EMS responded to the scene and pronounced him dead.

No arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.