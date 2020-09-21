5 people injured after being hit by vehicle in Brooklyn: officials

Brooklyn

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
fdny east new york.jpeg

Five people were injured when they were struck by a vehicle in East New York, Sept. 21, 2020, FDNY said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Five people were injured when two vehicles collided in Brooklyn Monday night, according to authorities.

A witness told PIX11 he saw a white vehicle traveling eastbound on Atlantic Avenue turn onto Thomas Boyland Street, when a gray vehicle traveling westbound allegedly struck the white car.

The white car jumped onto the curb and slammed into pedestrians waiting to cross, the witness said.

Police said both drivers were taken to local hospitals, along with three pedestrians. An FDNY spokesperson said five people were taken to local hospitals by EMS.

Video from the Citizen App showed a large scene near an intersection at or near Atlantic Avenue and Thomas S. Boyland Street.

Correction: Five people were injured, including three pedestrians and two drivers. The neighborhood was also changed to Brownsville.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

MTA finishes restoring final tunnel that was damaged by Superstorm Sandy

NY vaccine eligibility expands to 30+, all incarcerated individuals

Man caught on video beating, choking Asian man in subway scuffle

Queens community rallies to stop Asian hate

Paralyzed Brooklyn man lobbies governor to end solitary confinement

Brooklyn mom fights for hot water

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Finally, temperatures warm back up

DMX's attorney speaks to PIX11 News as the rapper is hospitalized in White Plains following heart attack

Funeral held for Spring Valley firefighter killed in nursing home fire

Firefighters trapped, seriously injured while battling Queens blaze: FDNY

Children's book tells story of centenarian Fauja Singh, brings cultures together

Young Queens woman assaulted by disguised couple, tried tracking attackers on ‘Find my iPhone’

Jerry Seinfeld helps reopen Gotham Comedy Club as NYC venues begin comeback

Over 1,800 have volunteered for Safe Walks NYC amid anti-Asian violence

Easter weekend looks like spring has sprung