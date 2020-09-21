5 people injured after being hit by vehicle in Brooklyn: officials

Five people were injured when they were struck by a vehicle in East New York, Sept. 21, 2020, FDNY said.

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Five people were injured when two vehicles collided in Brooklyn Monday night, according to authorities.

A witness told PIX11 he saw a white vehicle traveling eastbound on Atlantic Avenue turn onto Thomas Boyland Street, when a gray vehicle traveling westbound allegedly struck the white car.

The white car jumped onto the curb and slammed into pedestrians waiting to cross, the witness said.

Police said both drivers were taken to local hospitals, along with three pedestrians. An FDNY spokesperson said five people were taken to local hospitals by EMS.

Video from the Citizen App showed a large scene near an intersection at or near Atlantic Avenue and Thomas S. Boyland Street.

Correction: Five people were injured, including three pedestrians and two drivers. The neighborhood was also changed to Brownsville.