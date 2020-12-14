5 injured in fire at Brooklyn senior housing complex: FDNY

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — Five people were injured in a fire at a Brooklyn apartment complex Monday evening, authorities said.

FDNY said it received the call just after 5 p.m. for reports of a fire at 9000 Shore Road.

The building appears to be a senior housing apartment building. Medical offices line the base of the building.

An FDNY spokesperson said five people were injured; four were taken to the hospital, and one was treated on scene.

A spokesperson for NYU Langone, who maintains clinical offices at the building, said their offices were not impacted by the fire and will be open Tuesday. They do not own the building or operate the apartments.