5 injured in fire at Brooklyn senior housing complex: FDNY

Brooklyn

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fire at Brooklyn apartment complex

Firefighters respond to a fire at 9000 Shore Road, Dec. 14, 2020.

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — Five people were injured in a fire at a Brooklyn apartment complex Monday evening, authorities said.

FDNY said it received the call just after 5 p.m. for reports of a fire at 9000 Shore Road.

The building appears to be a senior housing apartment building. Medical offices line the base of the building.

An FDNY spokesperson said five people were injured; four were taken to the hospital, and one was treated on scene.

A spokesperson for NYU Langone, who maintains clinical offices at the building, said their offices were not impacted by the fire and will be open Tuesday. They do not own the building or operate the apartments.

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Brooklyn butcher Cara Nicoletti breaking barriers in the meat industry

5 people shot during fight in Brooklyn: NYPD

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

Eric Adams talks Brooklyn tributes to local COVID-19 victims

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn

Search for Brooklyn murder suspect mistakenly released from Rikers: police

More Brooklyn

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Sunny skies, temps in the 60s through first part of workweek

Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices